First United Bank & Trust Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

