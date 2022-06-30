JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

