FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.95.

FedEx stock opened at $233.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.93. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

