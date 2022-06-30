Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

