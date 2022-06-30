Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

