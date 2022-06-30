Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $891.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.