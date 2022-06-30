Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $282.98 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.46.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

