Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 101,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 427,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

