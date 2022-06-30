Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,107 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

