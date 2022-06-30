United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

