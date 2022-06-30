Fifth Third Bancorp Has $27.25 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

