Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

