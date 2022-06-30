KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.41 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

