Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

