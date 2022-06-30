Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.47. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.