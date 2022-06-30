American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $253.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

