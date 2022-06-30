BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 101,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.