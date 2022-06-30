Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

