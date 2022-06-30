McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $3,574,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.