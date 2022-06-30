Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 870 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.43 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

