Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

