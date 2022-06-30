First United Bank & Trust Sells 590 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

