Advisor Resource Council Has $1.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 22.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.