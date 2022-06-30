Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.