Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

