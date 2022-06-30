Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $176.10 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

