American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 498 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

