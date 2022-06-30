Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 3.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $891.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

