Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day moving average is $433.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
