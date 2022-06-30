Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $491.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

