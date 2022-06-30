The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 85,038 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.