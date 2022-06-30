Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

