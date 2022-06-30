Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

