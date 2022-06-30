Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

