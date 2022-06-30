iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.
Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.87 and its 200-day moving average is $433.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
