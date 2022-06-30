First United Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $433.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
