Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 3.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

TSLA stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $761.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $891.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

