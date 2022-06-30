Advisor Resource Council Has $293,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

