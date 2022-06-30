Advisor Resource Council Sells 4,364 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

