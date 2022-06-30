CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

