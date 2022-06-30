Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,561 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

