Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

