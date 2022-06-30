Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 816,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 232,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

