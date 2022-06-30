Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 28,150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 602.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

