Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $242.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.91 and its 200 day moving average is $422.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

