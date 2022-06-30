Xponance Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
