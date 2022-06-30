Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 143,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day moving average is $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.