Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 143,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter.
IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day moving average is $433.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.