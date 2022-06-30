Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after buying an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.