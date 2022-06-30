JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.