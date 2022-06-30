BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

